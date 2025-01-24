Claremont Savings Bank announces new position, promotions

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank, a locally-owned bank since 1907, is pleased to announce the creation of a new executive vice president (EVP) role within the institution. The bank also celebrates the promotion of three distinguished leaders who will help guide the organization’s growth and strategic direction in this newly formed role.

The newly established EVP position comes as part of Claremont Savings Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing leadership capabilities and ensuring operational excellence across all departments. This new role represents enhanced authority, strategic and tactical influence, and a commitment to strong leadership within the bank and our community.

“These achievements are a testament to their leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence to Claremont Savings Bank, our customers, fellow team members, and community,” said David Finnerty, CEO of Claremont Savings Bank. “This new position will strengthen our leadership team as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver exceptional service to our clients. We are confident that the addition of this role will drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and position the bank for future success.”

In conjunction with the creation of the EVP position, the bank is proud to announce the promotion of three key individuals within the organization: Carol Vivian, chief customer experience officer (EVP); Jim Lynch, chief lending officer (EVP); and Paul Yang, chief financial officer (EVP).

These promotions reflect the bank’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within. Each individual has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and a strong commitment to our core values.

“We are proud to promote these individuals, who have consistently exemplified excellence in their respective roles,” said Finnerty. “Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow in an ever-evolving financial landscape.”