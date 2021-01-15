Claremont Savings Bank announces employee promotions

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank is proud to announce the following promotions: Brenda Cox to Vice President, Commercial Credit Administration; Melissa Wooddell to Vice President, Loan Operations; and Julie Martin to Vice President, Business Services.

“Brenda’s strong analytical skills and focus on identifying and quantifying risks serve her and the Bank well in her role as Commercial Credit Department Manager,” said Jim Lynch, Senior Vice President Commercial Banking. “Her patient and diligent approach to completing tasks and solving problems has earned her the respect of her team members and co-workers throughout the organization.”

“Melissa’s approachable nature and strong knowledge of lending are just a few of the traits that make her a tremendous asset to the Claremont Savings Bank Lending and Management Teams,” says Carol Vivian, Senior Vice President Retail Banking. “Melissa has been with CSB since 2006 working on expanding her lending knowledge working in a variety of positions within the Bank,” continues Vivian. “Her experience throughout several areas of the Bank has provided her with insight that makes her a great problem solver.”

“Julie manages our Business Services Department and she is determined to always provide the highest level of customer service possible” says Jim Lynch. “She leads by example and her positive energy and desire to help customers, co-workers and our communities makes her a valuable member of Claremont Savings Bank and our Commercial Banking Team.”