Claremont Savings Bank announces appointment of Brandy Blackinton

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Brandy Blackinton to senior vice president. “Brandy joined the bank in 2013 as vice president retail lending manager,” said Reggie Greene, Claremont Savings Bank president and CEO. “In February, she was promoted and now manages our entire retail lending department including originations, loans purchased and sold, and the credit administration function, which includes underwriting and processing. She does a great job for the bank in her area of responsibility and will be a key member of the senior management team.”

“I am thrilled to join the senior management team at Claremont Savings Bank,” said Blackinton. “I look forward to the engagement with the team as we move the bank towards continued growth and outstanding customer service.”