Claremont Christian Academy moves to Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Vt. – Claremont Christian Academy was founded in 1976 as a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, providing a Christian education to families from New Hampshire and Vermont. As the school grew over the years, to 139 students this year, a new campus for grades 6-12 was needed. Life Fellowship Church in Charlestown graciously provided a temporary location in 2016. With the need to find a permanent location, and with much prayer and many donations, a new location was found on River Road in Charlestown. The old Student Conservation Association (SCA) property had been sold, and one of the buildings became available. After some delays, school started in the new building a couple of weeks late. The ribbon cutting was held Sunday, Oct. 1.

For more information about rolling enrollments or the school, call 603-542-8759, go to www.cca-nh.com, or visit the school’s Facebook page, ClaremontChristianAcademy.