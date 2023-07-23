Churches of Christ provide disaster relief

REGION – Once again disaster recently struck Vermont and New Hampshire, flooding and destroying many parts of both states, with more rain in a three-day period than documented in the last 129 years. The massive destruction resulted in many roads becoming impassable, and homes and businesses being completely destroyed.

After hearing about the need for aid in both states and within a very short period of time, more than 300 volunteers gathered at the massive and well-supplied headquarters of Disaster Relief in Nashville, Tenn. They loaded trucks with food, cleaning supplies, infant care packages, water, window fans, various specialized relief boxes, and other necessary care items too numerous to mention. Then the mostly volunteer drivers were on their way with much-needed aid for both states.

Disaster Relief is one of the many benevolent programs Churches of Christ are well known for, not only in the U.S.A., but all over the world. Always prepared for the next disaster and delivery to any area needing immediate help is what this benevolent organization is all about. Last year 52 towns or cities in the United States were the recipients of much needed aid. One of the mottos of Disaster Relief is “People needing help, get help.”

If you, or someone you know, is in need of assistance, please call 802-885-5414.