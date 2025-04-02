CHS paper flower workshop

CAVENDISH, Vt. – For many years, spring in Cavendish, Vt., meant planting bulbs from Mary van Schaik’s imported bulb business. While van Schaik is no longer with us, many locals’ tulips, daffodils, and other plants remind us of her.

To celebrate a Cavendish springtime, the Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) will be hosting a paper flower workshop, where participants can make a wide variety of flowers, as well as a unique Easter favor, from various types of paper. The workshop is free, open to the public, and will be held on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Cavendish Community Library in Proctorsville. There are projects for all ages and abilities. This workshop has been made possible in part from a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund.

For more information, call 802-226-7807, or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.