Chroma, Parks Place drive brings 6,225 diapers to diaper bank

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Throughout the month of April, Chroma Technology and Parks Place Community Resource Center partnered for a diaper drive to benefit the Time for A Change Community Diaper Bank, a collaborative project housed at Parks Place.

In the end, the combined effort resulted in 6,225 diapers. The event was the idea of Chroma Technology employee and Parks Place board member, Ellen Clark-Lawrence.

“The diaper drive came at a crucial time,” said Megan Applegate, executive director of Parks Place. “With the pandemic last year, we were unable to host our annual Diaper Dump drive at Dari Joy. On top of that, the need for diapers has only increased over the past year, which put a significant strain on the supply we carry of the larger sized diapers. This was amazing and puts the diaper bank in a good space for the summer.”

In addition to the 3,325 diapers that came from the Chroma site, the technology firm also donated $1,500 to the diaper bank for future diaper purchases.

“Grateful is an understatement,” Applegate said. “The Chroma family made a difference in the community beyond what they’re probably even aware of. These diapers will help a lot of families through lean times and means they won’t have to make a choice between their child’s health and wellbeing or paying for essentials like groceries and utilities.”

Parks Place, based out of Bellows Falls and founded in 1995, and is a one-stop resource hub in the heart of the Greater Falls community. For more information, call 802-463-9927.