Christmas in July a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield American Legion Post 18 extends a sincere thank you to all in the community that supported the “Christmas in July” event on July 29 at the VFW Post 771. The donations received of food, shelf-stable items, and toys, will go to support the Springfield Santa Claus program.

In addition a raffle to support The Veterans’ Place in Northfield, Vt., for veterans in need, was held during June and July, with the drawing done at the Christmas in July event. Winners of the raffle are: first draw, Karen Mather, donated her winnings back to go to the Veterans’ Place; second draw, Trisha Paradis; third draw, Tom O’Sullivan, donated his winnings to American Legion Post 18. Over $280 dollars was raised to support The Veterans’ Place programs.