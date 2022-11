LUDLOW, Vt. – There will be a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Church of Annunciation, Ludlow, Vt.

A wonderful selection of homemade items by the Church of Annunciation and Holy Name of Mary. Baked goods for everyone, with lunch available. For more information, call 802-882-3286 or 802-226-7842.