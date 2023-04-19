Childcare in Vermont. Get questions answered.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Childcare in Vermont is in crisis. This is not news to parents, providers, and the agencies that oversee it; childcare is unaffordable, unavailable, and uncertain. Parents need help. The Vermont State legislature is considering a bill, S. 56, which intends to address some facets of the problem.

The Springfield Democratic Town Committee is hosting a forum to discuss the many dimensions of the problem, and the legislation that proposes to address them. It will bring together the parents and voters of Springfield and the professionals who are involved every day with caring for kids. The forum will take place Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Springfield Town Library. You may also participate via zoom. Email springfield.vt.dems@gmailcom for the zoom link.

The panelists will be Rep. Jessica Brumsted, vice chair of the House Committee of Human Services; Sarah Kenney, from Let’s Grow Kids; Rachel Hunter, Coordinator of the Springfield School District’s PreK program; and Ariel Rose, Play Works Director, Springfield Area Parent Child Center.

There will be plenty of time for folks to have their voices heard, to ask questions, and to share their concerns.

Here is an opportunity for parents to get answers to their questions about childcare. What exactly is in S.56, and equally important, what is not in the bill? What children will be eligible? How many hours of care will be available, and at what cost? Who will pay for it?

One Springfield parent had this to say: “childcare? Regular childcare can cost as much as the mortgage payments for a house! For so many it feels like both parents have to work just to break even. Any kind of support from the state could be critical. I heard the current bill in the legislature is 107 pages long! How can anyone hope to understand what it is proposing? Having some guidance on the contents seems incredibly important.”

This forum is the third in the Springfield Democratic Town Committee’s “Share Your Voice” series. The town committee is the basic unit, and the most local, of the Democratic Party in Vermont. Part of our mission is to provide communication links between the citizens of Springfield and what’s happening in Montpelier. Because what happens in Montpelier affects us all, and we can affect what happens in Montpelier.

If you have questions, please email us at springfield.vt.dems@gmail.com.