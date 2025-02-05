CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Winter Carnival is held annually on President’s Day weekend, this year falling on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, at the Pinnacle, off Lover’s Lane in Chester. The fun-filled weekend includes sledding, ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides, kids’ snowmobile rides, and an evening snowshoe hike, led by the Chester Conservation Committee (CCC).

Schedule:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kids’ snowmobile rides from the Chester Snowmobile Club at Buttonwood Farms, the field across from the Pinnacle.

12 p.m.

Sledding and ice skating at the Pinnacle.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides from Smokeshire Farms at the Pinnacle.

5 p.m.

Guided snowshoe hike at Brookside. CCC guided. Snowshoes if conditions are favorable, or microspikes/yak tracks required if limited snow. A headlamp or flashlight is required. Meet behind the academy building at 5 p.m.

Contact Matt McCarthy for more information at 802-875-2173 or recreationinchester@yahoo.com.