Chester Townscape welcomes fall with seasonal decor throughout town

CHESTER, Vt. – Many changes let residents and visitors know that Chester is geared up for the glorious fall season. Most of summer’s prominent bridge boxes and pots and barrels of cascading flowers have been replaced with decorations that proclaim a new season with a different abundance. Chester Townscape thanks all those volunteers who planted, watered, and cared for the summer decorations and who now have replaced those more fragile flowers with pumpkins, gourds, and other hardier natural items in public locations around town.

Special recognition should go to Sarah Yake from Salon 2000 who decorated and cared for the Depot Gazebo. Thanks also go to the town of Chester for painting the gazebo at the village green so that the new black wrought-iron railing – a gift from Townscape to the town – designed by Payne Junker could be installed by him. The gazebo, surrounded by a bounty of flowering plants and shrubs, is a delightful place to meet and sit.

Soon the fall decorations will be replaced by evergreen wreaths and swags to encourage all residents and visitors to celebrate the winter season in Chester. To discover more about Chester Townscape, its projects, and different ways to help CT’s beautification efforts, please visit www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape. Chester Townscape is an all-volunteer committee of the nonprofit Chester Community Alliance.