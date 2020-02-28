Chester Townscape tree and shrub sale 2020

CHESTER, Vt. – To support its community beautification projects, Chester Townscape is offering a small tree, pagoda dogwood, and three wonderful shrubs – winterberry, little quick fire hydrangea, and aronia low scape mound.

All are extremely hardy and adaptable plants with colorful blossoms and multi-season interest. These reliable, low-maintenance plants are nursery grown and good size. They are offered to the public at below regular retail prices and would make excellent additions to anyone’s property or memorable presents for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s or Father’s Day, house-warming events, and more.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but do have to preorder and pay before April 1 and then pick up the plants, likely in the first week of May, from Sunshine Acres Nursery on Route 11 in Chester.

For an informative and colorful order form that gives details about the plants, their prices, and where to send the check and order, please visit www.ourchester.org or www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html to download the form. For more information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.