Chester tackles nuisance goats

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard met on the first day of May, for their first of two bimonthly Wednesday meetings. The central topic under discussion was the creation of a nuisance ordinance dealing with unrestrained livestock in town, stemming primarily from a recurring issue in the area of the intersection of Andover Road and Potash Brook Road.

First, however, the board discussed approval of an Economic Development Loan for Meditrina Wine Bar, a planned wine bar and restaurant on the Chester Green. The establishment’s owners, husband and wife Justin and Amy Anderson, were present. Justin Anderson spoke to the board, telling them that this had been a “lifelong dream” of theirs.

The Town of Chester relies on the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) to scrutinize individuals and organizations requesting Economic Development Loans, looking at aspects such as their financials, business plans, and credit ratings. SRDC executive director Bob Flint told the board that SRDC had already approved a separate loan for Meditrina from their own loan fund, and that he was “confident in their projections,” and would “support consideration of [their request].” The board ultimately concurred with Flint, approving a loan of $55,000.

The board then began their discussion of a possible nuisance ordinance, which town manager Julie Hance stated was in resonse to “an increased number of complaints…that primarily have to do with farm animals.” Resident after resident of the area of Andover Road near Potash Brook Road stepped forward to describe their frustration, over a period of years, with a roving herd of goats which belong to another local resident. Of primary concern for many was the potential for traffic accidents involving the goats, who frequently block or impede vehicles. Resident Bob Lurvey described his return home one afternoon, telling the board that he and his wife were approaching their home when, “As soon as we round the corner…there’s 13 goats in the road.”

Jennifer Gagliardi, a resident of Andover Road, told the board that the goats were frequent uninvited visitors to her yard, as well as the wider area. “The goats run rampant through the neighborhood,” said Gagliardi, who lives in the house which was once her grandmother’s. Many of the shrubs and bushes which her grandmother planted, and which still adorn the yard, have been destroyed or severely damaged by the goats, she claimed.

Several residents also described encounters with other animals, such as pigs and horses, as well as dogs. While the policed had been called to the area, residents said officers had expressed to them that there was little they could do, due to Chester’s lack of an ordinance pertaining to farm animal nuisances. The board encouraged residents to call the police specifically about any problematic dog encounters, as Chester does have a dog ordinance.

The board ultimately decided to draft an ordinance, using those of other towns such as Barre City as a starting point. Hance emphasized that an ordinance is not useful without proper enforcement, and so she and zoning administrator Preston Bristow would need to ensure that there were proper procedures in place for impoundment in the event that the animals needed to be physically removed from the premises. In the mean time, while the ordinance is being drafted, the board pledged to look into any relevant state or local laws which may be useful in the short term to alleviate the issue.

Finally, the board began a discussion on what to do with the town’s ARPA funds, which must be allocated by the end of this year. Hance explained that the funds must be earmarked for specific purposes, and cannot be placed into town funding pools such as the general fund. To that end, the board approved the use if $50,000 to replace the Chester Fire Department’s breathable air compressor. According to Acting Chief Ben Whalen, the department’s previous compressor has reached the end of its life, and the company that made it is no longer operational. Chester currently has its breathable air canisters filled in Springfield, however, Whelan told the board that, while this was a temporarily solution, it could lead to a situation where the department is unable to respond to consecutive fires requiring breathable air, as they would be unable to fill the canisters in time. The board will continue its discussion of how to utilize the remaining ARPA funds at future meetings.

The Chester Selectboard will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall.