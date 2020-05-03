Chester Summer Music Series canceled for 2020

CHESTER, Vt. – With great reluctance, the Chester Summer Music Series Committee has decided to cancel our concert series for the summer of 2020. There are a great many variables at play here with COVID-19, and we do not feel confident in predicting the present and future course of this pandemic at this time. This decision has been difficult to make, but we feel that without being able to guarantee the safety of both the performers and audiences, we must err on the side of caution. In addition, we feel that asking for community donations for this year’s Chester Summer Music Series would be inappropriate to do so for most businesses at this juncture. We look forward to coming back in 2021. If conditions warrant, we may try to put on one or two shows in August, but there is no way for us to tell until later in the summer.