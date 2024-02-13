Chester Selectboard hears from BRACC

CHESTER, Vt. – At their regularly-scheduled Feb. 7 meeting, the Chester Selectboard heard from representatives of the Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC), as well as hearing and discussing updates on several ongoing situations, namely the Julian Quarry and the class 4 road discontinuance of Bailey Hill Road.

Regarding the Julian Quarry, town manager Julie Hance told the board that a notice of violation had been issued, and the town was expecting an appeal from the quarry’s owners. Hance also said that municipal attorney Jim Caroll would be present at the board’s next meeting to discuss “strategies and positions of the town” in relation to the violation and appeal. At the time of the meeting, the appeal had not yet been filed, and there were no further updates.

Moving on, the board heard from Lauren Ingersoll, director of BRACC, which she described as a “collaboration of individuals and organizations supporting substance-free youth” in Chester and the surrounding region. Ingersoll told the board that she had spent the last year building a “coalition advisory team” consisting of 20 individuals, who had been gathering monthly in Chester to “share ideas and discuss prevention strategies.” Based on data gathered by the state and conversations with the Chester community, there seemed to be a need for what she called “youth third spaces,” defined as spaces for young people to gather which are neither their home nor school. Ingersoll said BRACC’s current mission was to establish such a space in Chester, referring to a previous third space that had existed in the town known as “the Underground.” Several board members remembered the Underground, and felt that their own children had benefitted positively from access to such a space during their youth, showing support for BRACC’s efforts to establish a similar space. Ingersoll explained that BRACC was attempting now to assemble a small youth focus group, to determine what kind of space the youth of Chester would be interested in.

The board then moved on to sign the certificate of highway mileage for the town. Prior to doing so, however, Board Chair Arne Jonynas read aloud an addendum to the certificate, explaining that there was an ongoing dispute over the status of Bailey Hill Road, which abutting property owner Paul Bidgood has claimed was erroneously added to the town highway map in 2010, and should therefore be removed and reverted to private property.

Bidgood was present at the meeting and took issue with the addendum, telling the board that it was “a mockery,” and “not even worth…the price of the paper it’s written on.” Bidgood hoped the board would not certify the highway mileage at the meeting, saying that he felt the board was not resolving his concerns in a reasonable amount of time given what he saw as the clear-cut nature of the dispute.

Expressing the board’s position, board member Lee Gustafson commented that, while Bidgood had been working on this issue for “decades,” the board had not had what he saw as adequate time to review the matter, and that, “Upon the recommendation of our attorney, we’re going to proceed as we normally would, with the opportunity to make corrections.” The board then moved to sign the certificate of highway mileage, with the addendum.

The Chester Selectboard’s next meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall.