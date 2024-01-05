Chester Selectboard discusses class 4 road discontinuance

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard met Wednesday, Jan. 3, with the majority of their discussion focused on consideration of a class 4 road discontinuance for Town Highway 136, more commonly known as Bailey Hill Road. A class 4 road in Vermont is one which, unlike class 1-3 roads, is not maintained by the town or state, but on which the public is allowed to travel.

The impetus for the proposed discontinuance came from Chester resident Paul Bidgood, who owns property which abuts Bailey Hill Road. According to Bidgood, he had submitted to the board documentation which he said demonstrated that the road had been “incorrectly put on the town highway map” in 2010. As a result, Bidgood wanted the board to discontinue the classification of this road as a class 4 road, thereby removing the public right of way for use of the road.

Selectboard Chair Arne Jonynas acknowledged that this was an “extremely serious consideration” with “huge ramifications” for the town, stating that the board would be seeking input from the town’s legal counsel before making any decisions on the road’s status.

Chester resident and trailmaster of the Chester Snowmobile Club Dick Jewett rose to voice his opposition to the class 4 discontinuance, reading from a letter which he had previously sent to the selectboard. Jewett noted that the club has, over the last 30 years, maintained many class 4 roads throughout Chester, including Bailey Hill Road, spending significant volunteer time and money on trail maintenance and improvement projects. “If the snowmobile club were to lose this section of trail,” Jewett told the board, “it would cripple the club, and possibly ruin us.” Loss of public access to Bailey Hill Road would mean that the Chester Snowmobile Club would no longer have use of their main corridor to the north, cutting off access to other local clubs and the rest of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), Jewett said.

Jonynas acknowledged the work that the snowmobile club has done to maintain class 4 roads in Chester, and thanked the club for its efforts, reiterating that the board would not be making a decision until consulting with legal counsel. He also suggested that the board should visit the road site.

Conner Eklund of the Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery also spoke to the board regarding the impact that the discontinuance would have on his, and likely other, local businesses. Eklund told the board that “at least half” of the inn’s business during the winter comes from snowmobilers traveling the trails, who stop in for food and, in some cases, lodging. “It will impact us greatly,” Eklund concluded.

The board assured those present that they would act with the interests of the town in mind, and would continue their investigation into the matter in the forthcoming weeks and months.

The board then moved on to adopting the false alarm policy which had been previously discussed at their Nov. 15 meeting. The policy would impose penalties for repeat automated, false alarms which result in deployment of fire or police personnel to a home, as well as instituting a fee to register alarms with Chester’s emergency services. The ordinance will take effect 20 days from the date of the meeting, Jan. 23.

The Chester Selectboard will next meet on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall.