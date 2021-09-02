GRAFTON, Vt. – Pinnacle Association trustees and Scouts with family members gathered at the Ledge Road trailhead in Grafton Saturday, Aug. 19, and then hiked to the shelter on the Athens Dome Summit trail. The event was held to install a brass plaque in honor of the Chester troop, which built the shelter in 2017. Special recognition was given for their leader Tom Charlton and the three Eagle Scouts who earned their badge on this project: Earl Grennan for the design and walls construction, E.J. Bromley for the roof, and David Charlton for the floor and water collection system.