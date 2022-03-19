Chester Scout Troop accepting new members

CHESTER, Vt. – Escape the great indoors: our local Scout troop has been actively adventuring for 107 years. Learn amazing outdoor skills and knowledge by being there. Train to provide first aid when it’s needed, develop leadership experience, and build lifelong friendships. Experienced adults are there to help and guide but the Scouts run the troop. We have openings right now for boys who are age 11 or older, or who have completed the fifth grade and are at least ten-years-old, or who have earned the Arrow of Light award and are at least ten years old.

You and a parent or guardian are invited to meet our troop and find out everything you want to know at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the American Legion Post 67 in Chester. Membership is open regardless of what town youth live in. Our local leaders are trained, experienced, and vetted. 25% of our members reach the rank of Eagle Scout, a very widely recognized and respected accomplishment valued by potential employers, colleges, scholarship foundations, and the military. The national average is 4%.

If we have a dedicated team of adults who are willing to commit, a Scout unit can be organized for the girls as well, or a Cub Scout Pack for younger participants. For more information about Scouting prior to the meeting please reach out to Tom Charlton by emailing tom@23redux.net.