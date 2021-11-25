Chester Rotary welcomes Bob Sartini as a new member

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Rotary happily welcomed Bob Sartini to its ranks this past Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021 at a breakfast ceremony that honored him and Rotary’s mission of “Service above Self.”

Bob and his wife, Judy Yogman, moved to Chester in 2020 after living in Boston and Rockingham for many years. In Boston, Bob had a long career as a manager at Boston University Medical Center. In retirement “Bamboo Bob” took up backpacking and thru-hiked many national scenic trails including the Appalachian Trail and our own Long Trail, some trails multiple times, for an excess of 13,000 miles. He looks forward to Rotary’s continued involvement in the community and has interest in the Chester Historical Society and the Chester Conservation Committee as well. We look forward to Bob’s involvement with Rotary.

Chester Rotary meets every Thursday at the Fullerton Inn at 7:30 a.m. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary, please join us as a guest at one of our meetings or call Alan Farrar, 802-875-2696, or Ian Montgomery, 802-875-5446, for more information.