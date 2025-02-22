Chester Rod & Gun Club Conservation Camp scholarships

CHESTER, Vt. – Every year, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department offers their Green Mountain Conservation Camps for children ages 12-14 for regular sessions, and ages 14-16 for advanced sessions. The one-week camps are held at Edward F. Kehoe Camp, on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, and Buck Lake Camp in Woodbury. Campers will participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing, and more.

The Chester Rod & Gun Club is proudly accepting applications for sponsoring the tuition for local youth to attend this year. Each student should send a letter to the club explaining why they want to attend camp, outdoor activities they enjoy, and what they hope to gain through this experience. Please enclose student and parent/guardian contact information. Applications are due by March 10, and can be mailed to Chester Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 104, Chester, VT 05143.

The Robert Pelletier Memorial Scholarship is dedicated to the memory of a long-time president of our club, avid outdoorsman, and hunter education instructor.

If you have any questions, please call Paul Stoddard, club president, at 802-376-9929.