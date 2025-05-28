Chester Police Department staffing changes

CHESTER, Vt. – The Town of Chester would like to make the residents aware that there have been some changes within Chester Police Department staffing. While we take some time to evaluate the needs of the department, you will see the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, who will be assisting by backfilling some of our vacant shifts. Please make them welcome to our community. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Chief Williams at 802-875-2035, or town manager Julie Hance at 802-875-2173.