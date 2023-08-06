Chester Pig Roast on Aug. 19

CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate summer, rain or shine, with a southern-style pig roast and accompanying favorite picnic foods on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4-7 p.m., on the lawn (or in Willard Hall, if raining) at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main Street, Chester, Vt. Reserve by Aug. 14 for a discount.

Barbecue master Henry Jesse Pixley will smoke the beast on location, and offer several of his homemade sauces. Prepared by additional seasoned cooks, favorite side dishes will include potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and cookies, plus rolls and hot and cold drinks. Enjoy delicious food at tables on the back lawn of the church while playing lawn games, or do take out for the gang to enjoy at home. With summer heat and picnic pests in mind, side dishes will be organized ingeniously so distribution will be fast, clean, and perfect for transporting to a table or back to your house.

Reserve early to guarantee a spot. Ages 5 and under are free. Early Bird reservations made and paid by Monday, Aug. 14, receive a discount.

Enjoy good food, fun, and friendship at St. Luke’s 2023 Pig Roast, and spread the invitation to family, friends, and lovers of fun and food. To make a reservation, contact David or Marjorie Carey at 802-875-4235. Make check out to St. Luke’s Church, write PIG in the memo line, and mail the check in advance to St. Luke’s Church, P.O. Box 8, Chester, VT 05143. For more information, visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.