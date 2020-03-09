Chester LEGO Contest cancelled

CHESTER, Vt. – The 2020 LEGO Contest, sponsored by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester, Vt., scheduled for March 14 has been cancelled for this year. The corporation that owns the conference center where the contest has been held for many years has closed the building to the public out of concern for COVID-19 and the safety of its corporate employees.

Because of the lateness of the notice and the large size of the event, as well as the fact that health reports, cautions, and instructions change daily with no guaranteed relief in sight, the Chester LEGO Contest is cancelled for 2020.

St. Luke’s Church and all the volunteers who work the event apologize for the disappointment and look forward to hosting the event in a healthier March 2021. For questions, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340.