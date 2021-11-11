Chester Democrats to host Windsor County Senators

CHESTER, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Chester Town Hall, join us and meet your Windsor County senators Alison Clarkson, Alice Nitka, and Dick McCormack. You will have the opportunity to speak with all three of your senators and hear what the legislative session holds beginning in January 2022. Rep. Tom Bock will also be on hand to hear your concerns.

This is a great opportunity to speak personally with legislators to share any and all concerns you have and discuss legislation that will be on the agenda for this biennium.

Bring a friend or a neighbor as this will be a great opportunity to learn more about we can expect to hear from Montpelier in the new year – and for you to give your input for legislation you’d like to see advanced.

For more information, please call Kathy Pellett at 802-875-1372.