Chester Democrats 2023 Share Heat Fundraiser 

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its 18th annual Share Heat Fundraiser. As fuel prices have risen significantly this year, the need for heating fuel assistance to provide warmth and comfort continues to grow.

Your donation to the Share Heat Fundraiser will keep the heat on for those in our community who need help with home heating fuel bills. Last year’s Share Heat Fundraiser demonstrated the extraordinary generosity and capacity of our community to provide support for our neighbors. Your donations and gifts of more than $2,500 helped keep the heat on for a number of local families.

Please make your check payable to CAFC, Chester Andover Family Center, and mail it by Feb. 28, 2023 to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., Post Office Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.

Your contribution, administered by the Chester-Andover Family Center, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will have an immediate and comforting impact on families struggling to keep their homes warm.

Please consider a donation in support of the Share Heat Fundraiser. The gift of warmth will be most appreciated on a cold winter night.