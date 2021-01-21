Chester Democrats 2021 Share Heat Fundraiser

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its annual Share Heat Fundraiser to provide financial support for those in our community in need of assistance in paying for the cost of home heating fuel.

The Share Heat Fundraiser this year will be based on donations from our friends and supporters with no in-person gathering as we accept donations throughout the month of January. For a resolute and meaningful gift, you may date your check for Jan. 20, 2021 and make it payable to Chester-Andover Family Center, sending it to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.

First begun in 2005 on the initiative of Rep. Kathy Pellett, the community was invited to attend a holiday gathering at Baba a Louis for an opportunity to socialize and raise funds for home heating fuel assistance in the towns of Chester and Andover. The Share Heat Fundraiser has been held annually thereafter under the continuing leadership of Kathy Pellett, Rep. Leigh Dakin, Rep. Tom Bock, and the Chester Town Democratic Committee, raising more than $1,000 each year to support those in need of assistance in paying for winter heating fuel.

The Share Heat Fundraiser reflects the extraordinary capacity of our community to provide support in this Covid-19 pandemic period, whether through meals and foodstuffs to those suffering from financial instability and food insecurity or clothing and holiday cheer for many who are in need. We are pleased to be a part of these efforts.

In the midst of winter 2021, the need for heating fuel to provide warmth and comfort is at the top of the list for many who have lost their jobs or have reduced employment opportunities. Your contribution to Chester-Andover Family Center, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will have an immediate and comforting impact to those who otherwise are struggling to keep their homes and families warm.

Please consider a donation in support to the Share Heat Fundraiser. The gift of warmth will be most appreciated on a cold winter night.

Thanks for your support of our community.

Written by Bill Dakin, Chair, Chester Town Democratic Committee