Chester Community Dance

CHESTER, Vt. – Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening; the annual Community Dance is set to be a night to remember, on Saturday, March 15. From 6-10 p.m., the Chester American Legion will open its doors for an evening filled with fellowship and dancing.

This year’s event coincides with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, so put on your green attire and have a great time. With a small cover charge, you can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and create lasting memories. The evening will feature an exciting 50-50 raffle and alumni T-shirts available for sale. This event is open to the public, inviting everyone to join in the fun.

The American Legion, known for its commitment to serving veterans and the community, is the perfect backdrop for this amazing event. Whether you’re reliving the glory days, or simply enjoying a night out, this is a gathering you won’t want to miss.

So, dust off your shoes and join us for a night of fun, laughter, and nostalgia. Be part of the tradition, and help make the Community Dance an unforgettable success.