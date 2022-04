CHESTER, Vt. – Please come and help brainstorm potential uses for the approximately $900,000 in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that has been granted to Chester.

The Chester Selectboard will be hosting an ARPA Community Forum on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, in-person or by Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 82325568444. We want to hear your ideas on how best to spend these one-time funds within our community. Refreshments will be provided.