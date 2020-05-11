Chester-Andover Family Center supports the community

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center wants to reassure the community that we are here to support and meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens during these challenging times. Our thrift shop is closed until further notice. Our food shelf and financial assistance programs, however, are open and available.

Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions and our efforts to protect the safety of our volunteers and those who may need our help, new procedures are in place.

Requests for financial assistance must be made by phone. Call the family center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message, including your name, what you need, and a phone number where we can reach you. Family center volunteers monitor this phone daily. Your call will be returned.

Current food shelf recipients can pick up their food Thursdays, from 1-5 p.m., and Fridays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you or someone you know would like to sign up for food, please call the center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message or stop by during food shelf business hours on Thursday or Friday. While we require proof that you are a Chester or Andover resident, we will always provide you with emergency food and refer you to the food shelf that serves your address.

We would like to thank the community for supporting our efforts with donations and by sending folks our way for financial assistance and food. Our mission is more important than ever as we confront this pandemic.

Please consider donating. Your help is needed as we remain a resource for our most vulnerable citizens. Go to our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org to donate or send your check to CAFC, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143.