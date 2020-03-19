Chester-Andover Family Center new assistance procedures

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center is putting new procedures in place regarding how we carry out our mission to make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental, nutritional food, affordable clothing, and household goods.

Beginning immediately, our Thrift Shop will be closed until April 16.

We will continue to provide financial assistance and food to families in Chester and Andover being mindful that our procedures must protect both our volunteers and those seeking our help with financial concerns and food.

Financial assistance for heating, electricity, and rent is also available. Call the center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message that includes your name, a number by which we can reach you, and a short description of your needs. Phone messages are monitored every day, and a volunteer will get back to you for a phone interview.

Our food shelf will continue to provide food on Thursdays and Fridays for our food shelf recipients. For safety reasons, we are putting in place new procedures for food distribution. Until further notice, recipients may pick up a prepacked box of food in our parking lot, during regular Food Shelf hours: Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We are asking recipients to come to the door and read the posted instructions regarding how to retrieve their food box.

During these challenging times, please call the center if you have any questions, concerns, or special needs. We are committed to providing or helping locate resources for those in our community who may need help. We will post updated information on the Food Shelf porch Bulletin Board as well as on Facebook and our website, www.chesterandoverfamilycenter.org.