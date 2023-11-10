Chester-Andover Family Center Empty Bowl Dinner

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m., the Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its 5th annual Empty Bowl Dinner at the American Legion Hall, 635 Vermont Route 103S in Chester, Vt. Entry is by donation. You will enjoy signature soups, breads, and desserts donated by local chefs, as well as a hand painted bowl to take home. The evening will include live music by guest folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo. You will also have a chance to bid at the silent auction, and buy tickets for our raffle baskets. Returning this year, our thrift shop fashion show promises to be better than ever. It will be a delightful evening you don’t want to miss. All donations support our food shelf and financial assistance program.

A special thank you to our sponsors: One Credit Union, M&T Bank, Chester American Legion, and Endless Creations Pottery Studio.

Send inquiries to cafc302@gmail.com, or call and leave a message at 802-875-3236. You can also visit our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org, or follow us on Facebook.