Chester-Andover Family Center Christmas Food Drive

CHESTER, Vt. – While we are all struggling with the challenges of the pandemic, many of our friends and neighbors are just trying to keep food on the table. Everyone needs and deserves a bountiful holiday meal on Christmas. The Chester-Andover Family Center is determined to provide each of our more than 100 food shelf recipients with everything they need to prepare their holiday meal. There are several ways you can participate in this Food Drive.

On Dec. 12, we will be at the Chester Helping Hands-Katsiroubous Cares Produce Drop at CAES in Chester from 9-11 a.m. Family Center volunteers will be there to accept your cash donations, non-perishable food items, as well as turkeys and hams. Help us provide a bountiful holiday meal for our food shelf recipients.

You can also donate a Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box. A Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box can be ordered and paid for online. Go to our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org. The donation link is at the top of our homepage. Your produce box donations will be delivered to our Food Shelf.

We are available to accept your food donations at the Food Shelf Thursdays, from 1-5 p.m., and Fridays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monetary contributions are always welcome as that allows us to purchase in bulk. Send a check to CAFC, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143. Donate through PayPal on our website, www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.

Lastly, please tell your friends and neighbors about the Chester-Andover Family Center. If someone you know is struggling to pay a bill, in need of food or a warm coat, tell them to call us at 802-875-3236 and leave a message. A Family Center volunteer will return their call and find a way to help.