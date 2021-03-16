Chester-Andover Family Center bag sale and updates

CHESTER, Vt. – It has been a long year since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. March 2021 brings hope for spring, vaccinations, and just maybe feeling more comfortable spending time with friends and family even while we are still masked up and socially distancing.

Bag sale

It is time for the Chester-Andover Family Center thrift shop to clear winter merchandise and get ready for spring. That means it is bag sale time. For four days on two consecutive weekends, March 19, 20, 26, and 27. All clothing and accessories will be on sale. Fill a 13-gallon tall kitchen bag. This is a great deal for our customers and at the same time helps the family center. Proceeds from the sale will support our financial assistance program and our food shelf.

Our Thrift Shop is open Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop all four days, as we will be filling the racks every hour.

Family center news

Family center volunteers have been very busy over the winter. Our thrift shop remained open two days a week and is thriving. Our food shelf continues to provide supplemental nutritious food for our recipients in a safe, drive up arrangement.

Thanks to the Dyakcraft raffle fundraiser, our new generator is scheduled to be installed this month. Additionally, donations and grants have allowed us to purchase and install two air purifiers in our family center building. These units, in addition to our Covid-19 safety protocols, have contributed to keeping our shoppers and volunteers safe.

Outreach initiative

Also happening in March is an Outreach Initiative intended to raise awareness about how the Chester-Andover Family Center serves the community with three programs.

Our Food Shelf provides families with a reliable source of food.

Our Financial Assistance Program provides families with help for their electric bill, fuel delivery or rent.

Our Thrift Shop provides affordable clothing and household goods.

Keep an eye out for our We Can Help flyer and CAFC brochure. We want to spread the word that if you or someone you know is struggling to make ends meet and is a resident of Chester or Andover we are here to help.

All it takes is a phone call to 802-875-3236. Leave a message, your call will be returned.