Chester-Andover Family Center asking for monetary donations

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center is asking the community for help in keeping our food shelf fully stocked to meet the needs of participating residents. As you know, we rely on thrift shop sales revenue, fundraisers, and generous donors to support food purchases for our food shelf and provide financial assistance to struggling families.

With no revenue coming in due to the temporary closing of our thrift shop and the cancellation of fundraising events, we are making a special request to the Chester Andover community for monetary donations. Our goal is to maintain our ability to provide food and financial assistance to residents during these challenging times.

Monetary donations limit in person contact and allow us to purchase high quality, nutritional food in bulk. Please consider contributing. We need to keep our volunteers safe and continue to provide food for our food shelf recipients.

Donations may be made in two ways: via PayPal through our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or by mail to the Chester-Andover Family Center at P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143.