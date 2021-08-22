Chester American Legion hosts 9/11 remembrance service

CHESTER, Vt. – American Legion Post 67 in Chester is hosting a 9/11 20-year remembrance service at the Legion, 51 Legion Road, Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. Various Fire, Police, and EMS services will be attending. Everyone is invited to attend this service.

We will never forget the day our nation was attacked. Please join us and thank our Fire, Police, and EMS service members for all they do for our communities.

Following the service, there will be a free community barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, and chips, provided by the Sons of the American Legion at the Ladies Auxiliary. For more information, find “ALA Unit 67 Chester, Vermont” on Facebook.