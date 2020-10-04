Cheshire, Sullivan counties residents input on local conservation

WALPOLE, N.H. – What aspects of local conservation are most important to you? Let your voice be heard! Join the Cheshire and Sullivan county conservation districts as they co-host a virtual Local Work Group Meeting Oct. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is open to the public; those encouraged to attend include land owners and operators of farm and forest land as well as experts in the field of soil, water, agriculture, forestry, and wildlife sciences who are familiar with the agricultural and natural resource issues of our communities.

A Local Work Group is comprised of area agencies and organizations working with natural resources and interested farm and forest landowners. Local Work Groups set local priorities based on public input and needs assessments. They identify locally important natural resource concerns and make recommendations to the State Technical Committee and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service State Conservationist on such items as priorities, conservation practices, and policies.

This meeting is an opportunity to voice any concerns related to any of these programs so that your thoughts may be taken forward to the State Technical Committee. Registration is required – you must register to receive the Zoom link to join the meeting. For more information regarding this meeting and to register visit www.lwgmeeting2020.eventbrite.com.

Prior to the meeting, we ask that anyone in the public with input on these issues please complete a short online questionnaire at www.bit.ly/34rRktJ. Thank you for taking the time to share your knowledge of natural resource concerns in your community with us. Additional questions can be directed to Amanda Littleton, Cheshire County Conservation District, at 603-756-2988 x4 or by email at amanda@cheshireconservation.org.