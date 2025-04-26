Cheshire County Conservation District new district manager

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District is thrilled to announce that Benée Hershon will be assuming the position of district manager.

Hershon graduated from Brandeis University in 2020 with a degree in environmental studies and a certificate in conservation, biodiversity, and society from the Smithsonian-Mason School of Conservation. Prior to working with the conservation district, Hershon served as the community engagement and sustainable agriculture coordinator for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts through the TerraCorps program. During her service year, she planned and farmed a three-acre sustainable community engagement farm. She has worked on vegetable and livestock farms up and down the East Coast, and is currently a board member of the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA) of New Hampshire. She previously served as president of the Conservation Districts Employees Association of New Hampshire.

Hershon has served in several roles within the conservation district since 2021. From outreach coordinator to community engagement director, Hershon has provided support and leadership to the conservation district’s programs. In her time with the conservation district, she has developed new programs such as the annual Pollinator Palooza, and assisted in the creation of the New Hampshire Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant.

Andy Pressman, board chair of the Cheshire County Conservation District, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Benée as the new district manager of the Cheshire County Conservation District. Her passion for conservation and commitment to serving our community will build on the strong foundation laid over the past 80 years. We’re excited to see the district continue to thrive under her leadership as we work together to support healthy soils, clean water, and resilient farms and forests across Cheshire County.”

The conservation district is excited to enter this new chapter of leadership as the organization celebrates 80 years. Hershon assumed her responsibilities as district manager on April 14.

On her role with the conservation district, Hershon shared, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue my work with the conservation district. I look forward to continuing the conservation district’s legacy of supporting the conservation interests of our incredible community, as well as identifying new opportunities to strengthen our region’s conservation and stewardship of our agricultural and working lands.”

The Cheshire County Conservation District is thrilled to continue to offer our program, grant, and workshop opportunities, which focus on the conservation of soil, water, wildlife, and farm viability. To learn more about our programs, visit www.cheshireconservation.org/programs.

For further information about conservation district programs, contact 603-904-3011 or info@cheshireconservation.org.