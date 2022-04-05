Cheryl Wilfong to speak at Garden Club

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Springfield Garden Club will host VT Extension Master Gardener and author Cheryl Wilfong from Putney, Vt.

Cheryl teaches mindfulness meditation at Vermont Insight Meditation Center when she isn’t rearranging one of her twenty-eight flower beds or tending her out-of-control vegetable garden. She will speak about mindfulness in our gardens year around. There is a “Meet and Greet” social hour at 6 p.m. to welcome new garden club members.

The event is open to the public and membership forms will be available for anyone wanting to join. The Garden Club is hoping that some of its Facebook friends will step forward and consider joining as members.

There is no charge for the talk, which begins at 7 p.m. inside the Nolan Murray Center, Pleasant St., Springfield.