Check out a Chromebook from Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rockingham Library patrons can now check out one of four available Chromebooks for home use. A Chromebook is a laptop that runs Google’s Chrome OS and Chrome web browser.

Don’t have Wi-Fi at home? Then, borrow one of the library’s hotspots that provide Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices. The library also offers cardholders passes to museums, parks, and institutions throughout the state and in nearby communities.

The annual book sale on the top floor – full of high-quality books in nicely arranged categories – is ongoing. Also, remember that the library has an outstanding collection of audiobooks to take on summer road trips. Easily downloadable audiobooks and eBooks are available too.

Drop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Facemasks are required to protect the unvaccinated. Curbside service is still available.

For more information, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or call the library 802-463-4270.