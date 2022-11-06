Charma Bonanno joins Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is pleased to announce that Charma Bonanno has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Bonanno is the Director of Development, Marketing, and Community Relations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in Townsend, Vt. Prior to this, Bonanno was the Director of Development at the Weston Theater Company.

She and her husband, actor David Bonanno, moved to Weston from New York City in 2013. Their son, Angelo, graduated from Burr and Burton Academy and now attends the University of Vermont.