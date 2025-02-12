Charlotte Morris and Elliott Lee Friesen at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Charlotte Morris is a Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter who weaves together Americana, folk, jazz, and more. Her soaring vocals and keen songwriting, often compared to Joni Mitchell, Liz Longley, Eva Cassidy, and Ira Wolf, create an intimate and vulnerable experience – personal, authentic, and familiar. And almost always with a few laughs and a few tears. Seeing Morris live is like having a deep conversation with an old friend.

Influenced by artists like Delta Rae, Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and The Chicks, she joined the Lonesome Traveler folk tour in 2018 alongside Peter Yarrow, Noel Paul Stookey, George Grove, and more.

Morris is a veteran of venues such as The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room, both in Nashville, and Rockwood Music Hall, in NYC; and festivals including PorchFest, in Wayne, Pa., Fall for Greenville, in South Carolina, and The Ladybug Festival, in Wilmington, Del. Her second studio album “Wild Child” made waves globally, resonating with audiences and charting internationally, and she spent most of 2024 on the road, including a sold-out show at Uncommon Ground in Chicago, and performing as an official showcasing artist at Toronto’s 2024 Canadian Music Week. “Wild Child” was on the Grammy ballot for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Roots Performance for “The Day We Lost You,” and Best Music Video for “Love Ain’t Real.”

Off stage, Morris adventures in her converted van with her pup and is an avid crossword puzzler.

Elliott Lee Friesen is a singer-songwriter and wide-ranging multidisciplinary artist from the Green Mountains of Vermont. Their acoustic folk-leaning indie-pop alt-rock has gained a dedicated following for its heartfelt authenticity, captivating melodies, and introspective lyrics, often exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Soulful vocals and skillful guitar playing make their performances memorable.

As a young child with existential dread, Friesen grasped the concept of death and the infinite nature of the cosmos while in the bathtub, and now has SpongeBob tattoos.

Morris and Friesen will play the Stage 33 Live listening room, at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door as available. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The performances will be recorded and filmed.