Charlestown turkey dinner

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – A turkey supper, hosted by the Charlestown Senior Center, will take place on Saturday, May 7, available at 223 Old Springfield Rd, Charlestown, N.H. It will be take out only. Come get potatoes, carrots, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and bread and butter. There will be homemade pies for dessert. Call 603-826-5987 to place your order on Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or on Saturday, May 7, the day of the supper, from 12–2:30 p.m. Pick up your meal at any time between 4–5 p.m. At that time you will be able to pick which dessert you’d like.