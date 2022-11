CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – A complete take-out-only Turkey Supper on Saturday, Nov. 5. Squash, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and bread and butter. Homemade pumpkin pie for dessert. For your take out, please call 603-826-5987 between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 or from 12–2:30 p.m. on Saturday of the supper. You can pick up your meal between 4-4:45 p.m. There is a fee per supper.