Charlestown Middle School baseball team up at bat

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – It’s baseball time in the Connecticut River Valley. Charlestown Middle School has a group of ball players that are ready to “play ball.” Head Coach “Smokey Aumand” is excited about these boys and sees a fine team developing.

“Our boys are very dedicated and are sharpening up on their ball-to-glove handling, defensive play making, base running, and batting skills every week,” says Coach Aumand. “The Charlestown Athletic Director, Brandon Hill, has put together a good schedule of fourteen area games. Come on out and support the Charlestown team!”