Charlestown Memorial Day parades canceled

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – In keeping with the governor’s emergency orders, the Charlestown Memorial VFW Post 8497 regretfully announces cancellation of the annual Memorial Day parades in North Charlestown and Charlestown for 2020.

Commander Tom St.Pierre states, “Though we are disappointed in not being able to have a public ceremony on this Memorial Day, we highly encourage citizens and families make the time for small, private observations to honor those military personnel who passed away while serving our great country. Please use this time to learn more about those heroes in your town and help keep their memory alive.”