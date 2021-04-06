Chamber invites volunteers for Springfield’s Annual Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us Saturday, May 1 for the 51st Annual Green Up Day. Spring has sprung! We at the Chamber always look forward to hosting this annual event, and we are looking for volunteers to assist us clean up our town after the long winter. Our aim is to encourage 200 participants to join us and help our town reach this goal.

We will be congregating in the People’s United Bank parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon, and working together to spruce up the neighborhood. Volunteers will help with raking, picking up litter, and clearing away debris.

Please remember to dress appropriately. It is extremely important to wear work gloves, long pants, and proper footwear to protect against ticks and debris along your cleanup journey. We suggest wearing neon for visibility. Bring rakes, shovels, brooms, and any tools that might come in handy for cleanup.

We also ask that folks observe all Covid-19 safety guidelines as much as possible, including social distancing, mask wearing, and any ways that we can all work together to help keep each other safe. Volunteers will be on call throughout the day to assist with any questions. Most of all, remember to have fun!

Our gratitude goes out to the Public Works Department. They will be going around to collect and properly dispose of all the filled bags and any trash items left on the sides of the roads. Please note that pickup day is Monday, May 3 only.

Thank you to all of our neighbors, friends, and community partners that contribute their time and energy and volunteer with us every year. We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping Springfield green and gorgeous.

For more information, please contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or email alice@springfieldvt.com to sign up.