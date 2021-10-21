CCG&G moves forward with year-round greenhouse

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens is thrilled to announce they have received word from Winandy Greenhouse Company that the galvanized steel 1936 Lord & Burnham greenhouse in CCG&G’s possession is strong enough to be retrofitted with high-efficiency glazing.

All the Lord & Burnham greenhouse blueprints are housed at the Mertz Library in New York City, which was closed due to the pandemic until recently.

“It’s a question we’ve waited more than a year to get an answer to. As soon as the library opened and we got the blueprints, we forwarded them to the glass company,” said Cheryl Joy Lipton. “What this very exciting news means is that we’ll be able to grow in the greenhouse 12 months a year!”

CCG&G has been working with the Chester Selectboard to figure out which town site is best for the historic structure that is currently in storage. CCG&G board members and volunteers continue to work on grants to help fund the project. They are actively seeking to increase the size of the board of directors.

“Once it’s up and running, the greenhouse will be a measure of pride, along with the other historic structures in the village of Chester,” said Melody Reed. “But it’s not only about the structure itself. It’s about building community and participation in the entire project over time.”

CCG&G’s vision is to have gardens outside as well as raised beds inside the greenhouse. As noted on their website, “It will be a delightful place for folks to gather to share ideas, techniques and experience, a place to work and laugh with friends, a way to increase local food security and have a real impact on climate change, and a place to experiment, educate and inspire.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in various ways are encouraged to contact them at chestergreenhouse@gmail.com. You can also find them on the web and Facebook.