CCCD spring bulk seed sale

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is again offering farmers the opportunity to purchase bulk seed orders for spring 2023. The Spring Seed Sale, a partnership between the CCCD and King’s AgriSeed, enables orders less than 1500 lbs. to avoid shipping costs – a benefit the CCCD is proud to offer in support of local farms.

This year, CCCD will be offering two order opportunities:

Early order for frost seeding: Orders must be placed by March 6 and will be available for pick-up at the CCCD Office (11 Industrial Park Dr. Walpole, N.H.) on March 15.

Suggested seeds for frost seeding include: Red Clovers, White Clovers, 3 Way Clover Mix, Orchard Grass, Timothy, and Kentucky Bluegrass.

Frost seeding is broadcasting seed on top of the ground in early spring when we are going through freeze thaw cycles. The freezing and thawing opens small cracks in the soil that then close back up providing good seed to soil contact. Recommended seeding rate is five to eight pounds per acre. Contact CCCD with any questions.

Regular bulk order: Orders must be placed by April 3 and will be available for pick-up at the CCCD Office (11 Industrial Park Dr. Walpole, N.H.) on April 14.

A copy of the 2023 catalog can be found here, www.cheshireconservation.org/_files/ugd/055dc9_f25b8cc4f1af4e67942758458132c929.pdf.

To place your order, use the online order form here: www.docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfu9bwutkWQA6jUZHlPFrBMit_-EM3-n64kCljKhKQjTEWLiw/viewform?usp=sf_link

If you have any questions, need assistance in placing your order, or would prefer to place your order over the phone or by email please call 603-756-2988 ext. 3011 or email benee@cheshireconservation.org.