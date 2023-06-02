CCCA calendar photo voting open

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The photos have been submitted in the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s (CCCA) annual calendar contest, and it is time to start the voting. Any full-time or part-time Cavendish or Proctorsville resident is eligible to vote. Photographers compete for the opportunity to be published as a monthly selection in the annual calendar.

This year, voting is being held at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library in Proctorsville. Voting began on Thursday, June 1, and will be open until Monday, June 19.

This is a contest for inclusion of monthly photos in the CCCA’s 2023 calendar. Residents will vote for their favorite pictures, selecting twelve for the calendar, and the photo with the most votes will receive the Popular Choice Award. All photographers are part or full time Cavendish town residents.

Information about the Cavendish calendar contest and about the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association can be found at the CCCA website, www.cavendishccca.org.

If you have any questions, please contact Robin Timko at 802-259-2327.